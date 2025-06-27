Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,385 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 128% compared to the typical volume of 1,486 put options.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

