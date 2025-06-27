OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, and Nitrogen Europe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate + sulphur, renewable and lower carbon ammonia, nitric acid, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

