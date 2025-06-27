Q2 EPS Estimate for Synchrony Financial Lifted by Analyst

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

