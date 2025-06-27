Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 1,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Up 6.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

