5,301 Shares in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

