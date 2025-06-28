NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $162.79 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $168.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.