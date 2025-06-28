Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 11,859 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 437,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1546 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

