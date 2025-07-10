Comparing Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) & Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) and Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Currenc Group and Spark I Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million 2.03 -$39.47 million N/A N/A Spark I Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Spark I Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Currenc Group.

This table compares Currenc Group and Spark I Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group N/A N/A -38.11% Spark I Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Spark I Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Spark I Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Currenc Group and Spark I Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Spark I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Currenc Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Currenc Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Currenc Group is more favorable than Spark I Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Currenc Group has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark I Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Currenc Group beats Spark I Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

