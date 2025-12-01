Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $265.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock worth $9,598,496 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.