Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,603 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Caesars Entertainment worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $79,604,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 654.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,787,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,589 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,391,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 913,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

