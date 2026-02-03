Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $34,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.8%

ROST opened at $190.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $194.92. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.65.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.41.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

