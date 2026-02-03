Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $704,000 Stake in The Western Union Company $WU

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 255,106 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth $360,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.82.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, insider Giovanni Angelini bought 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 186,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,041.40. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

Featured Articles

