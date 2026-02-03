Sollinda Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Sollinda Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,978 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 18.7% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $68,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,524,000. Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $29,677,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $23,073,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3,002.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 117,017 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

