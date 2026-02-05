ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $228,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $539,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Walt Disney by 84.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,638 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

