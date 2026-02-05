Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,218 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $241.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.20. The company has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $488,380.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,346 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,851.80. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,017 shares of company stock worth $4,505,916 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

