ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE PG opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,885. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

