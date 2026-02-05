Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLAB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 48.9%

SLAB opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $207.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,907. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $595,161.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,944.77. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,528 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 45.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Key Silicon Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments agreed to acquire Silicon Labs for $231.00 in cash per share, creating a combined embedded wireless connectivity leader and citing ~ $450M of expected annual manufacturing and operational synergies within three years. This provides immediate cash value to shareholders if the deal closes. Texas Instruments to acquire Silicon Labs

Texas Instruments agreed to acquire Silicon Labs for $231.00 in cash per share, creating a combined embedded wireless connectivity leader and citing ~ $450M of expected annual manufacturing and operational synergies within three years. This provides immediate cash value to shareholders if the deal closes. Positive Sentiment: Silicon Labs reported Q4 results that beat consensus: $0.56 EPS vs. $0.54 estimate and year-over-year revenue growth, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum ahead of the deal. Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Silicon Labs reported Q4 results that beat consensus: $0.56 EPS vs. $0.54 estimate and year-over-year revenue growth, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum ahead of the deal. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was halted pre-market for “news pending” ahead of the announcement, and the equity is seeing heavy volume as the market digests the transaction details. M&A News: Silicon Laboratories Stock Soars

Trading was halted pre-market for “news pending” ahead of the announcement, and the equity is seeing heavy volume as the market digests the transaction details. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell-side firms have simply reaffirmed “hold/sector weight” ratings; analysts’ coverage hasn’t shifted to buy calls yet, so professional sentiment appears cautious despite the bid. Analyst Reaffirmations

Several sell-side firms have simply reaffirmed “hold/sector weight” ratings; analysts’ coverage hasn’t shifted to buy calls yet, so professional sentiment appears cautious despite the bid. Neutral Sentiment: Investors and analysts are discussing deal details on an M&A call and in transcripts; these may provide clarity on timing, approvals and integration plans. M&A Call Transcript

Investors and analysts are discussing deal details on an M&A call and in transcripts; these may provide clarity on timing, approvals and integration plans. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms (e.g., Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, Monteverde & Associates, Brodsky & Smith) have launched investigations into whether the sale process and price are fair; litigation risk could delay closing, alter terms or increase deal costs. KSF Investigates Proposed Sale

Multiple shareholder law firms (e.g., Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, Monteverde & Associates, Brodsky & Smith) have launched investigations into whether the sale process and price are fair; litigation risk could delay closing, alter terms or increase deal costs. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a large spike in put buying ahead of/around the announcement, suggesting some market participants are hedging or expressing caution about deal completion or downside risk.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.