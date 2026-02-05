Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Varonis Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Positive Sentiment: Forward guidance surprised to the upside — FY‑2026 EPS guide was raised to $0.06–$0.10 (street had expected negative EPS) and revenue guidance of $722M–$730M implies continued growth tailwinds from SaaS and cloud adoption. (See company release above and earnings coverage.)

Forward guidance surprised to the upside — FY‑2026 EPS guide was raised to $0.06–$0.10 (street had expected negative EPS) and revenue guidance of $722M–$730M implies continued growth tailwinds from SaaS and cloud adoption. (See company release above and earnings coverage.) Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — Varonis agreed to acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) in a deal reported at ~$150M, bolstering its AI/security product set and positioning it to monetize AI-related security demand. Acquisition Coverage

Strategic M&A — Varonis agreed to acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) in a deal reported at ~$150M, bolstering its AI/security product set and positioning it to monetize AI-related security demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed — multiple firms cut price targets (examples: B. Riley, JPMorgan, Cantor, Citi, Wedbush, Needham) but several kept buy/overweight stances; the revisions reflect shorter-term margin and transition risk rather than uniform downgrades. Analyst Notes

Analyst reactions mixed — multiple firms cut price targets (examples: B. Riley, JPMorgan, Cantor, Citi, Wedbush, Needham) but several kept buy/overweight stances; the revisions reflect shorter-term margin and transition risk rather than uniform downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Heightened legal risk — multiple plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, others) have filed or issued alerts for a securities‑class action alleging misleading statements about the SaaS transition; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 9, 2026, increasing headline risk and potential settlement overhang. Kessler Topaz Alert

Heightened legal risk — multiple plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, others) have filed or issued alerts for a securities‑class action alleging misleading statements about the SaaS transition; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 9, 2026, increasing headline risk and potential settlement overhang. Negative Sentiment: Bearish derivatives flow and selling pressure — unusually large put buying (4,051 puts, +206% vs. average) and heavy equity volume indicate traders are hedging or betting on further downside after the print.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.