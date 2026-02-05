Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Varonis Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Positive Sentiment: Forward guidance surprised to the upside — FY‑2026 EPS guide was raised to $0.06–$0.10 (street had expected negative EPS) and revenue guidance of $722M–$730M implies continued growth tailwinds from SaaS and cloud adoption. (See company release above and earnings coverage.)

Forward guidance surprised to the upside — FY‑2026 EPS guide was raised to $0.06–$0.10 (street had expected negative EPS) and revenue guidance of $722M–$730M implies continued growth tailwinds from SaaS and cloud adoption. (See company release above and earnings coverage.) Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — Varonis agreed to acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) in a deal reported at ~$150M, bolstering its AI/security product set and positioning it to monetize AI-related security demand. Acquisition Coverage

Strategic M&A — Varonis agreed to acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) in a deal reported at ~$150M, bolstering its AI/security product set and positioning it to monetize AI-related security demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed — multiple firms cut price targets (examples: B. Riley, JPMorgan, Cantor, Citi, Wedbush, Needham) but several kept buy/overweight stances; the revisions reflect shorter-term margin and transition risk rather than uniform downgrades. Analyst Notes

Analyst reactions mixed — multiple firms cut price targets (examples: B. Riley, JPMorgan, Cantor, Citi, Wedbush, Needham) but several kept buy/overweight stances; the revisions reflect shorter-term margin and transition risk rather than uniform downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Heightened legal risk — multiple plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, others) have filed or issued alerts for a securities‑class action alleging misleading statements about the SaaS transition; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 9, 2026, increasing headline risk and potential settlement overhang. Kessler Topaz Alert

Heightened legal risk — multiple plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, others) have filed or issued alerts for a securities‑class action alleging misleading statements about the SaaS transition; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 9, 2026, increasing headline risk and potential settlement overhang. Negative Sentiment: Bearish derivatives flow and selling pressure — unusually large put buying (4,051 puts, +206% vs. average) and heavy equity volume indicate traders are hedging or betting on further downside after the print.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

