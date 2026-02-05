Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at TD Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.70.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 5.5%

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 149,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

