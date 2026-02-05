Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at TD Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.70.
Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 5.5%
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions
In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 149,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Skyworks Solutions
Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and guidance beat: SWKS reported Q1 EPS $1.54 vs. $1.40 consensus and revenue $1.04B vs. ~$999M expected; management guided Q2 to $1.04 EPS (vs. $0.82 consensus) and revenue $875–925M (above consensus). This combination of an earnings beat plus materially stronger guidance is the primary bullish driver. Skyworks Solutions forecasts upbeat earnings as 5G adoption lifts chip demand
- Positive Sentiment: Demand signal from Apple/phones: Analysts and the conference call highlighted strong iPhone-related and 5G handset demand supporting results — a positive signal for near-term chip volumes. Skyworks’ solid results, outlook reflect strong iPhone demand: analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend yield: Skyworks declared a $0.71 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend Feb. 24), implying a ~4.8% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share price during near-term volatility.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment roundup: Some outlets note broad analyst bullishness on select tech names including SWKS, but opinions vary across firms — reads as positive context but not a uniform upgrade. Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Western Digital (WDC), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary/transcript availability: The earnings call transcript and highlights are available for investors reviewing drivers (mix, inventories, channel), useful for modeling but not new market-moving facts by themselves. Skyworks SWKS Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts and notes of caution: Multiple firms trimmed price targets (TD Cowen to $65, Citi to $63, JPM to $65) or lowered expectations (Morgan Stanley), keeping many ratings at neutral/hold — this tempers upside and may cap the rally if investors focus on lowered targets. TD Cowen adjusts Skyworks Solutions PT Citigroup adjusts Skyworks Solutions PT
- Negative Sentiment: Inventory and y/y revenue softness: Despite the beat, revenue declined ~3% y/y and some reports flagged higher inventory — risks to near-term margin/release cadence if channel digestion occurs. Skyworks surprising with strong Q4 but inventory levels increase
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile
Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.
