NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,375,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,765.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,968,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,796,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,648 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 181.9% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,185,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,655. This trade represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Partnership to target AI data-center demand — NextEra is positioning to capture AI load growth through a commercial push and partnership framework with Xcel that targets data-center customers and premium-margin generation solutions, which could lift long-term growth and valuation expectations. NextEra Targets AI Data Center Growth

Partnership to target AI data-center demand — NextEra is positioning to capture AI load growth through a commercial push and partnership framework with Xcel that targets data-center customers and premium-margin generation solutions, which could lift long-term growth and valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: MOU with Xcel to deliver generation for large loads — NextEra and Xcel signed an MOU to coordinate delivery of generation resources and enable large customer loads across Xcel territories, a deal-flow pipeline that can translate into long-term contracted revenue and quicker offtake for renewables and hybrid projects. Xcel and NextEra Agree to Deliver Generation Solutions

MOU with Xcel to deliver generation for large loads — NextEra and Xcel signed an MOU to coordinate delivery of generation resources and enable large customer loads across Xcel territories, a deal-flow pipeline that can translate into long-term contracted revenue and quicker offtake for renewables and hybrid projects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend appeal — BMO lifted its price target to $95 and kept an Outperform rating, citing earnings visibility; NextEra also appears on dividend-focused lists, reinforcing its appeal to income and total-return investors. These endorsements can help sustain buying interest. BMO Highlights Earnings Visibility

Analyst support and dividend appeal — BMO lifted its price target to $95 and kept an Outperform rating, citing earnings visibility; NextEra also appears on dividend-focused lists, reinforcing its appeal to income and total-return investors. These endorsements can help sustain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/institutional attention — Zacks notes increased investor attention to NEE; higher visibility drives volume and can amplify moves in either direction but is not itself directional. Zacks: Investor Attention

Heightened retail/institutional attention — Zacks notes increased investor attention to NEE; higher visibility drives volume and can amplify moves in either direction but is not itself directional. Neutral Sentiment: Peer-comparison analysis — Commentary comparing NEE to peers (e.g., NRG) highlights trade-offs between dividend yield, growth from new business lines (AI/data centers) and total-return profiles; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. NRG vs NextEra Analysis

Peer-comparison analysis — Commentary comparing NEE to peers (e.g., NRG) highlights trade-offs between dividend yield, growth from new business lines (AI/data centers) and total-return profiles; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Scrapped Wyoming wind project highlights political/regulatory risk — The NYT reports NextEra abandoned a major Wyoming wind build due to a federal/administration “blockade.” This shows execution and siting risk in certain jurisdictions and could weigh on future project pipeline assumptions and risk premium in the stock. NextEra Scraps Wyoming Wind Project

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

