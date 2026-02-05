Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $101,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 1,048,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $356,737,000 after buying an additional 160,352 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $329.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.17. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $600.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

