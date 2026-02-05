Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $45,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Positive Sentiment: Forward guidance surprised to the upside — FY‑2026 EPS guide was raised to $0.06–$0.10 (street had expected negative EPS) and revenue guidance of $722M–$730M implies continued growth tailwinds from SaaS and cloud adoption. (See company release above and earnings coverage.)

Forward guidance surprised to the upside — FY‑2026 EPS guide was raised to $0.06–$0.10 (street had expected negative EPS) and revenue guidance of $722M–$730M implies continued growth tailwinds from SaaS and cloud adoption. (See company release above and earnings coverage.) Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — Varonis agreed to acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) in a deal reported at ~$150M, bolstering its AI/security product set and positioning it to monetize AI-related security demand. Acquisition Coverage

Strategic M&A — Varonis agreed to acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) in a deal reported at ~$150M, bolstering its AI/security product set and positioning it to monetize AI-related security demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed — multiple firms cut price targets (examples: B. Riley, JPMorgan, Cantor, Citi, Wedbush, Needham) but several kept buy/overweight stances; the revisions reflect shorter-term margin and transition risk rather than uniform downgrades. Analyst Notes

Analyst reactions mixed — multiple firms cut price targets (examples: B. Riley, JPMorgan, Cantor, Citi, Wedbush, Needham) but several kept buy/overweight stances; the revisions reflect shorter-term margin and transition risk rather than uniform downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Heightened legal risk — multiple plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, others) have filed or issued alerts for a securities‑class action alleging misleading statements about the SaaS transition; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 9, 2026, increasing headline risk and potential settlement overhang. Kessler Topaz Alert

Heightened legal risk — multiple plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, others) have filed or issued alerts for a securities‑class action alleging misleading statements about the SaaS transition; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 9, 2026, increasing headline risk and potential settlement overhang. Negative Sentiment: Bearish derivatives flow and selling pressure — unusually large put buying (4,051 puts, +206% vs. average) and heavy equity volume indicate traders are hedging or betting on further downside after the print.

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

