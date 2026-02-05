Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,824 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $269,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,572,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,501 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 227,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on CSCO from $100 to $175 and kept an “outperform” rating — a very bullish revision that implies substantial upside and likely helped lift sentiment among institutional investors. Evercore price target raise

Evercore ISI raised its price target on CSCO from $100 to $175 and kept an “outperform” rating — a very bullish revision that implies substantial upside and likely helped lift sentiment among institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: investors bought ~89,631 call options (≈27% above typical daily call volume), signalling short-term bullish positioning and amplified demand for upside exposure. (No external link available)

Unusual options activity: investors bought ~89,631 call options (≈27% above typical daily call volume), signalling short-term bullish positioning and amplified demand for upside exposure. (No external link available) Positive Sentiment: Cisco presented at its second annual AI Summit (prepared remarks published), reiterating product roadmap and go-to-market momentum around AI networking and software — supporting the company’s argument for higher-growth margins from AI-driven workloads. AI Summit remarks transcript

Cisco presented at its second annual AI Summit (prepared remarks published), reiterating product roadmap and go-to-market momentum around AI networking and software — supporting the company’s argument for higher-growth margins from AI-driven workloads. Positive Sentiment: Corporate/strategy news: Cisco is tying its AI networking push to renewable-powered data centers — a move that can appeal to customers prioritizing sustainability while positioning Cisco for AI infrastructure spending. AI + renewables story

Corporate/strategy news: Cisco is tying its AI networking push to renewable-powered data centers — a move that can appeal to customers prioritizing sustainability while positioning Cisco for AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analysis pieces: Several articles discuss whether CSCO is a buy after recent highs and summarize analyst views; useful for retail readers but not a direct catalyst. MSN: is CSCO a buy?

Media/analysis pieces: Several articles discuss whether CSCO is a buy after recent highs and summarize analyst views; useful for retail readers but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other broker-coverage summaries note broad analyst support; these pieces recap sell-side sentiment but do not add new fundamental data. Zacks analyst summary

Zacks and other broker-coverage summaries note broad analyst support; these pieces recap sell-side sentiment but do not add new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears corrupted (shows 0 shares / NaN change), so it provides no actionable signal; ignore until clarified by reliable data providers. (No external link available)

Reported short-interest data appears corrupted (shows 0 shares / NaN change), so it provides no actionable signal; ignore until clarified by reliable data providers. (No external link available) Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst coverage summaries are circulating (MSN roundup), which can influence sentiment but mostly reiterate existing bullish tilt after recent results and guidance. MSN analyst roundup

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $84.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,807.04. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

