C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,135 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $225,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,904 shares of company stock worth $15,759,885. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

