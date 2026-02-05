Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 149,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Key Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

