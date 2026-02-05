Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.58. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $9,496,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 306,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,657 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Positive Sentiment: Forward guidance surprised to the upside — FY‑2026 EPS guide was raised to $0.06–$0.10 (street had expected negative EPS) and revenue guidance of $722M–$730M implies continued growth tailwinds from SaaS and cloud adoption. (See company release above and earnings coverage.)

Forward guidance surprised to the upside — FY‑2026 EPS guide was raised to $0.06–$0.10 (street had expected negative EPS) and revenue guidance of $722M–$730M implies continued growth tailwinds from SaaS and cloud adoption. (See company release above and earnings coverage.) Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — Varonis agreed to acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) in a deal reported at ~$150M, bolstering its AI/security product set and positioning it to monetize AI-related security demand. Acquisition Coverage

Strategic M&A — Varonis agreed to acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) in a deal reported at ~$150M, bolstering its AI/security product set and positioning it to monetize AI-related security demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed — multiple firms cut price targets (examples: B. Riley, JPMorgan, Cantor, Citi, Wedbush, Needham) but several kept buy/overweight stances; the revisions reflect shorter-term margin and transition risk rather than uniform downgrades. Analyst Notes

Analyst reactions mixed — multiple firms cut price targets (examples: B. Riley, JPMorgan, Cantor, Citi, Wedbush, Needham) but several kept buy/overweight stances; the revisions reflect shorter-term margin and transition risk rather than uniform downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Heightened legal risk — multiple plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, others) have filed or issued alerts for a securities‑class action alleging misleading statements about the SaaS transition; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 9, 2026, increasing headline risk and potential settlement overhang. Kessler Topaz Alert

Heightened legal risk — multiple plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, others) have filed or issued alerts for a securities‑class action alleging misleading statements about the SaaS transition; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 9, 2026, increasing headline risk and potential settlement overhang. Negative Sentiment: Bearish derivatives flow and selling pressure — unusually large put buying (4,051 puts, +206% vs. average) and heavy equity volume indicate traders are hedging or betting on further downside after the print.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

