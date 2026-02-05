R Preston Feight Sells 9,258 Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,144,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 244,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,224,140.45. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 30th, R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of PACCAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $1,133,086.62.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $131.88.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

