Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wedbush

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Down 10.8%

Varonis Systems stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Varonis Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Positive Sentiment: Forward guidance surprised to the upside — FY‑2026 EPS guide was raised to $0.06–$0.10 (street had expected negative EPS) and revenue guidance of $722M–$730M implies continued growth tailwinds from SaaS and cloud adoption. (See company release above and earnings coverage.)

Forward guidance surprised to the upside — FY‑2026 EPS guide was raised to $0.06–$0.10 (street had expected negative EPS) and revenue guidance of $722M–$730M implies continued growth tailwinds from SaaS and cloud adoption. (See company release above and earnings coverage.) Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — Varonis agreed to acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) in a deal reported at ~$150M, bolstering its AI/security product set and positioning it to monetize AI-related security demand. Acquisition Coverage

Strategic M&A — Varonis agreed to acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) in a deal reported at ~$150M, bolstering its AI/security product set and positioning it to monetize AI-related security demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed — multiple firms cut price targets (examples: B. Riley, JPMorgan, Cantor, Citi, Wedbush, Needham) but several kept buy/overweight stances; the revisions reflect shorter-term margin and transition risk rather than uniform downgrades. Analyst Notes

Analyst reactions mixed — multiple firms cut price targets (examples: B. Riley, JPMorgan, Cantor, Citi, Wedbush, Needham) but several kept buy/overweight stances; the revisions reflect shorter-term margin and transition risk rather than uniform downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Heightened legal risk — multiple plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, others) have filed or issued alerts for a securities‑class action alleging misleading statements about the SaaS transition; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 9, 2026, increasing headline risk and potential settlement overhang. Kessler Topaz Alert

Heightened legal risk — multiple plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, others) have filed or issued alerts for a securities‑class action alleging misleading statements about the SaaS transition; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 9, 2026, increasing headline risk and potential settlement overhang. Negative Sentiment: Bearish derivatives flow and selling pressure — unusually large put buying (4,051 puts, +206% vs. average) and heavy equity volume indicate traders are hedging or betting on further downside after the print.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.