Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Cfra set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.73%.The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,176.62. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,272,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $944,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,381,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,292,000 after buying an additional 168,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,295,000 after buying an additional 436,373 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

