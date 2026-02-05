Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,176.62. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 149,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Key Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

