Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cfra set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 5.5%

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $90.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,338,198,000 after acquiring an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,272,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $944,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,381,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $337,292,000 after purchasing an additional 168,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,295,000 after purchasing an additional 436,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

More Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.