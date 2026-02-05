BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,550 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 150.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,109,000 after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 45.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,977,000 after buying an additional 261,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,441,000 after buying an additional 257,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — McKesson reported adjusted EPS above consensus and revenue roughly in line, driven by volume growth across distribution. Read More.

Q3 results beat expectations — McKesson reported adjusted EPS above consensus and revenue roughly in line, driven by volume growth across distribution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 profit guidance — management nudged full‑year adjusted EPS to a range of 38.800–39.200, citing strength in oncology and specialty drug distribution. That modest beat versus consensus supports the growth story. Read More.

Raised FY‑2026 profit guidance — management nudged full‑year adjusted EPS to a range of 38.800–39.200, citing strength in oncology and specialty drug distribution. That modest beat versus consensus supports the growth story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains largely positive — multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and price targets above current levels (median targets near $860+), so market expectations stay elevated. Read More.

Analyst sentiment remains largely positive — multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and price targets above current levels (median targets near $860+), so market expectations stay elevated. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue outcome mixed vs. Street — total revenue was essentially in line with estimates, limiting the upside surprise. Read More.

Revenue outcome mixed vs. Street — total revenue was essentially in line with estimates, limiting the upside surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow weakness — the quarter showed a sharp drop in cash from operations versus last year, raising concerns about working‑capital swings and free‑cash‑flow reliability. Read More.

Operating cash flow weakness — the quarter showed a sharp drop in cash from operations versus last year, raising concerns about working‑capital swings and free‑cash‑flow reliability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet and returns red flags — investors pointed to a negative reported return on equity and a rise in total liabilities, which can temper valuation multiples despite strong top‑line. Read More.

Balance sheet and returns red flags — investors pointed to a negative reported return on equity and a rise in total liabilities, which can temper valuation multiples despite strong top‑line. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and strategic exits — recent insider sales and McKesson’s full exit from the European market add near‑term uncertainty and may prompt profit‑taking. Read More. Read More.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $899.36.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $819.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $825.54 and a 200-day moving average of $776.66. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $570.51 and a 12-month high of $895.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 248.14% and a net margin of 1.04%.McKesson’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

