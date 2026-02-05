Callan Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

Deere & Company Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE:DE opened at $568.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.28. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $404.42 and a 12 month high of $571.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.01%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.