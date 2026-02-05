NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s Largest Position

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 14.9% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total transaction of $5,111,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 874,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,696,267.04. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Price Performance
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google’s surge in AI capital expenditures is being cited as a direct tailwind for Nvidia’s data-center GPU demand, supporting upside to revenue and utilization at hyperscalers. Broadcom, Nvidia shares rise on surging Google capital expenditures for AI
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Davis Selected Advisers recently increased its NVDA stake, signaling continued large-investor interest that can underpin the stock during pullbacks. Davis Selected Advisers boosts Nvidia stake
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia-backed AI ecosystem signals health: ElevenLabs (a startup supported by Nvidia) raised capital at an $11B valuation, highlighting continued demand and healthy partner ecosystems for Nvidia GPUs. Nvidia-backed AI voice startup ElevenLabs hits $11 billion valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Nvidia is nearing a very large (~$20B) OpenAI investment — a potential long-term strategic positive but not finalized; uncertainty on terms/timing tempers immediate share impact. Nvidia nears deal to invest $20 billion in OpenAI
- Neutral Sentiment: Management and product messaging continue (CEO appearances, AI summit transcript) that reiterate long-term demand and new chip roadmaps — supportive but not immediate catalysts given market volatility. NVIDIA Presents at Second Annual AI Summit (transcript)
- Negative Sentiment: China sales remain uncertain: Reuters reports H200/H200-series exports to Chinese buyers face conditions and may be stalled by a U.S. security review — leaving a meaningful revenue channel in limbo. That regulatory uncertainty is pressuring the stock. Exclusive: Nvidia’s AI chip sale to ByteDance hinges on conditions
- Negative Sentiment: Broader software/AI trade selloff and reports of a strained OpenAI relationship (some outlets) have amplified short-term risk appetite, prompting indiscriminate selling of large-cap AI names including Nvidia. Nvidia’s stock gets swept up in software selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media note the stock has pulled back from recent highs amid momentum shifts — technical selling and profit-taking amplify headlines-driven moves. Why Nvidia stock is crashing
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
