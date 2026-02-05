Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $291.08 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $291,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 83.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:LOW opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $281.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.