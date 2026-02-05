NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 109,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 51,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.