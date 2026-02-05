Optimize Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,672,000 after purchasing an additional 531,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,479,000 after purchasing an additional 815,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,376,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,409,000 after purchasing an additional 211,527 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,640. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,667 shares of company stock worth $1,507,842 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

