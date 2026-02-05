McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $86,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $323.28 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $326.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.92. The company has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $805,079.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,918.84. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.37.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

