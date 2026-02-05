Savant Capital LLC Purchases 14,076 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $234.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $235.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.02. The firm has a market cap of $564.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

