Savant Capital LLC Purchases 14,076 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $234.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $235.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.02. The firm has a market cap of $564.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.
Key Johnson & Johnson News
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and raised price targets are boosting investor sentiment — Bank of America raised its PT to $227 (from $221) and RBC raised its PT to $255 while keeping an Outperform rating, signaling confidence in JNJ’s outlook. BofA Lifts PT on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to $227 From $221 – Here’s Why RBC Raises Price Target on Johnson & Johnson to $255
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical and commercial oncology updates are underpinning the longer‑term earnings thesis — recent ERLEADA and DARZALEX FASPRO data/updates are framed as material to JNJ’s oncology growth, and commentary expects oncology sales to roughly double over time. That bolsters the case for faster revenue/earnings ramp. ERLEADA And DARZALEX FASPRO Updates Shape Johnson And Johnson Oncology Story Johnson & Johnson’s Getting Back to Double-Digit Growth. Has the Stock Become a Bargain Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Product and medtech momentum: JNJ MedTech announced Varipulse updates and a new ultrasound catheter, and ACUVUE launched a novel daily multifocal toric contact lens in the UK/Ireland — both moves expand near‑term commercial catalysts and diversify growth drivers outside pharma. Johnson & Johnson MedTech announces updates to Varipulse, new ultrasound catheter Johnson & Johnson Launches the First and Only Daily Disposable Multifocal Toric Contact Lens
- Neutral Sentiment: Context piece: recent analysis highlights JNJ’s ~50% stock rally over the past nine months driven by improved earnings, product wins and legal progress — useful for sentiment context but not new company-specific catalyst. What’s Behind The 50% Surge In JNJ Stock?
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
