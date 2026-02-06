Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOAR. Wall Street Zen lowered Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. Loar has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. Loar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Loar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Loar by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,489 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Loar by 290.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,148 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Loar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Loar by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after purchasing an additional 662,224 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Loar by 45.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,649,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after buying an additional 512,416 shares during the last quarter.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

