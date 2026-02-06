McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $925.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $914.00 to $925.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $918.93.

McKesson Stock Up 16.7%

MCK opened at $959.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $827.03 and a 200-day moving average of $777.93. McKesson has a 12-month low of $570.51 and a 12-month high of $971.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 303.62% and a net margin of 1.09%.McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 11.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,621 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 54.4% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings beat and revenue growth — McKesson reported quarterly EPS above consensus and revenue up ~11.4% year‑over‑year, driven by higher gross profit and operating profit expansion. Business Wire: Q3 Results & Guidance

Q3 earnings beat and revenue growth — McKesson reported quarterly EPS above consensus and revenue up ~11.4% year‑over‑year, driven by higher gross profit and operating profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance — Management increased full‑year adjusted EPS to $38.80–$39.20, signaling confidence in specialty drug and oncology/biopharma services growth that underpins margin outlook. Reuters: Boosts 2026 Profit Forecast

Raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance — Management increased full‑year adjusted EPS to $38.80–$39.20, signaling confidence in specialty drug and oncology/biopharma services growth that underpins margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Street enthusiasm around the beat + guidance lift sent shares to multi‑year/all‑time highs and a strong intraday jump as analysts and investors re‑rate growth expectations. Investing.com: Stock Hits All‑Time High

Market reaction — Street enthusiasm around the beat + guidance lift sent shares to multi‑year/all‑time highs and a strong intraday jump as analysts and investors re‑rate growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed — Some firms nudged price targets higher (Wells Fargo, Mizuho) but maintained neutral/equal‑weight stances, so analyst moves are not uniformly bullish. Zacks: Broker View on MCK

Analyst actions mixed — Some firms nudged price targets higher (Wells Fargo, Mizuho) but maintained neutral/equal‑weight stances, so analyst moves are not uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Operational cash‑flow weakness and balance‑sheet items — reporting flagged weaker operating cash flow versus last year and higher total liabilities, which could temper valuation upside if cash conversion doesn’t improve. Insider selling was also noted. QuiverQuant: EPS Beat but Weak Cash Flow

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

