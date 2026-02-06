Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Snap has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $105,909.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 466,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,469.02. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 62,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $524,319.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,030,301 shares in the company, valued at $25,272,710.34. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 393,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,210 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 92.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Positive Sentiment: Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts.

Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. 10‑K Filing

Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print.

Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print. Negative Sentiment: Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. WSJ: Perplexity Deal Delayed

Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. Negative Sentiment: User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Invezz: User Growth and Support Break

User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. The Fly: Evercore PT Cut

Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market takeaway — Despite pockets of positive data (revenue beat, margin improvement), the combination of soft near‑term guidance, slowing user growth and a cascade of analyst target cuts explains why investors sold SNAP shares and pushed the stock lower today.

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

