Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

Snap Stock Down 13.1%

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Snap has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $185,688.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,972,051 shares in the company, valued at $23,271,159.33. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 20,848 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $158,861.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,277,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,216,957.92. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 393,341 shares of company stock worth $3,169,210 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 92.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Positive Sentiment: Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts.

Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. 10‑K Filing

Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print.

Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print. Negative Sentiment: Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. WSJ: Perplexity Deal Delayed

Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. Negative Sentiment: User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Invezz: User Growth and Support Break

User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. The Fly: Evercore PT Cut

Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market takeaway — Despite pockets of positive data (revenue beat, margin improvement), the combination of soft near‑term guidance, slowing user growth and a cascade of analyst target cuts explains why investors sold SNAP shares and pushed the stock lower today.

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

