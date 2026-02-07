Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Goldquest Mining Corp. (CVE:GQC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 1694789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Goldquest Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$888.12 million, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Goldquest Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project that comprises two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and the Tireo property comprising 13 concessions covering an area of 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldquest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldquest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.