MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $240.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of MTSI opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $240.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $3,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,215.72. This represents a 26.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,730. This represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 455,703 shares of company stock worth $88,724,657 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 and revenue $271.6M, +24.5% YoY, showing healthy top-line growth and margin strength. Read More.

Q1 results beat consensus — EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 and revenue $271.6M, +24.5% YoY, showing healthy top-line growth and margin strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upside Q2 guidance materially above Street — company guided to EPS $1.05–$1.09 and revenue $281M–$289M vs. consensus EPS ≈ $0.93 and revenue ≈ $275M, boosting near-term earnings estimates. Read More.

Upside Q2 guidance materially above Street — company guided to EPS $1.05–$1.09 and revenue $281M–$289M vs. consensus EPS ≈ $0.93 and revenue ≈ $275M, boosting near-term earnings estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter — Stifel raised target to $255, Truist to $261, Benchmark to $260 and Needham reaffirmed $250, supporting further upside potential. Read More.

Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter — Stifel raised target to $255, Truist to $261, Benchmark to $260 and Needham reaffirmed $250, supporting further upside potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper coverage and transcripts available — earnings-call transcript and sector deep-dives provide detail on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin cadence for investors doing due diligence. Read More.

Deeper coverage and transcripts available — earnings-call transcript and sector deep-dives provide detail on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin cadence for investors doing due diligence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussions surfaced — analysts and write-ups are reassessing whether stronger growth and guidance warrant a re-rating; useful context for sizing positions. Read More.

Valuation discussions surfaced — analysts and write-ups are reassessing whether stronger growth and guidance warrant a re-rating; useful context for sizing positions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23.0M) recently, reducing her stake ~2.2% — large insider sales can pressure sentiment and be interpreted as liquidity-taking. Read More.

Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23.0M) recently, reducing her stake ~2.2% — large insider sales can pressure sentiment and be interpreted as liquidity-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold ~5,274 shares (~$1.19M) — multiple recent insider sales (executive and major shareholder) may temper some investor enthusiasm despite strong results. Read More.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.