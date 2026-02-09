Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVST. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Envista in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on Envista and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NVST opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 104.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.26 million. Envista had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 317.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 16,711.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Envista by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Envista by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Envista reported $0.38 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $750.6M versus ~ $680M est., with revenue up ~15% year-over-year. Strong results are the primary driver of the move higher. Envista Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Envista reported $0.38 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $750.6M versus ~ $680M est., with revenue up ~15% year-over-year. Strong results are the primary driver of the move higher. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $1.35–$1.45 vs. consensus ~ $1.27 — the stronger outlook (and beat + guidance combo) is supportive of the rally and suggests better-than-expected near-term growth. Press Release / Slide Deck

Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $1.35–$1.45 vs. consensus ~ $1.27 — the stronger outlook (and beat + guidance combo) is supportive of the rally and suggests better-than-expected near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read — the conference call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on drivers (product mix, geographic trends, margins) that investors should review to judge sustainability. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read — the conference call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on drivers (product mix, geographic trends, margins) that investors should review to judge sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street writeups and snapshots (Zacks, Yahoo, Investing) highlight the beat and value/Growth characteristics — useful for screening but not new catalysts by themselves. Zacks Q4 Metrics

Wall‑street writeups and snapshots (Zacks, Yahoo, Investing) highlight the beat and value/Growth characteristics — useful for screening but not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Analyst targets still imply downside — JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both raised targets to $26 but kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings; those $26 targets sit below the current market level, which could cap upside or prompt caution once headline momentum fades. Benzinga – JPMorgan Benzinga – Wells Fargo

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

