JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $28.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.57.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $737.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -233.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.8% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $39 and set an "equal weight" rating, signaling conviction in near‑term upside tied to execution and the company's strategy.

TD Cowen raised its target to $39 and kept a "hold" rating, another vote that the stock has upside if integration and dedicated business growth play out.

Company commentary and the Business Wire release highlight growth in dedicated revenue and the strategic rationale for the FirstFleet acquisition, which management says should support longer‑term stable revenue.

Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors seeking detail on guidance, cost trends and fleet/dedicated integration plans — useful for assessing execution risk.

Industry coverage notes the FirstFleet buy is a strategic bet that could spark consolidation in dedicated trucking; outcome depends on scale and margin improvements.

JPMorgan cut its price target to $28 and moved to "underweight" — the most bearish broker action today and a major contributor to selling pressure.

Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating with a $34 target, keeping downside risk from some institutional desks.

Werner missed Q4 estimates: $0.05 EPS vs. $0.09 expected and revenue of ~$737.6M vs. $767.5M consensus — disappointing results that directly pressure the stock.

News that a long‑running drivers' lawsuit has a settlement ready raises potential cash/legal overhang and investor concern about contingency costs.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

