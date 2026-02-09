JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $225.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.75.

IQVIA stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 176,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 676.9% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

