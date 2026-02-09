Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.06.

Shares of RL opened at $342.85 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $176.61 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 39.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Ralph Lauren reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $6.22 and revenue of $2.41B, both above Wall Street estimates — the quarter showed 12.2% revenue growth and margin expansion, which underpins the bullish case. Earnings Release & Transcript

Ralph Lauren reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $6.22 and revenue of $2.41B, both above Wall Street estimates — the quarter showed 12.2% revenue growth and margin expansion, which underpins the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full‑year outlook after strong holiday demand (Polo, leather handbags cited) — a positive signal for revenue and operating‑margin recovery over the year. Reuters: Sales Beat

Management raised its full‑year outlook after strong holiday demand (Polo, leather handbags cited) — a positive signal for revenue and operating‑margin recovery over the year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG lifted its price target to $435 (buy), and Telsey reaffirmed Outperform with a $435 target — these upgrades/reaffirms add upward pressure on the stock. BTIG / The Fly

Analyst support: BTIG lifted its price target to $435 (buy), and Telsey reaffirmed Outperform with a $435 target — these upgrades/reaffirms add upward pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and coverage: Evercore and others remain bullish/reiterate buys, and the company held its earnings call (transcript available) — ongoing analyst attention supports liquidity and investor interest. Evercore / Globe & Mail

Analyst notes and coverage: Evercore and others remain bullish/reiterate buys, and the company held its earnings call (transcript available) — ongoing analyst attention supports liquidity and investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are out for deeper review — useful for investors parsing margin drivers, channel trends and international performance. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcript are out for deeper review — useful for investors parsing margin drivers, channel trends and international performance. Negative Sentiment: Ralph Lauren warned of Q4 margin pressure tied to U.S. tariffs; that outlook drove an initial sell‑off in the stock despite the beat and is the main downside catalyst investors are judging. Yahoo Finance: Tariff Margin Warning

Ralph Lauren warned of Q4 margin pressure tied to U.S. tariffs; that outlook drove an initial sell‑off in the stock despite the beat and is the main downside catalyst investors are judging. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares briefly fell (reports of an early ~7% drop in intraday trading) as markets focused on near‑term margin risk even as the company raised its annual guidance. Proactive Investors

Market reaction: shares briefly fell (reports of an early ~7% drop in intraday trading) as markets focused on near‑term margin risk even as the company raised its annual guidance. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target from $425 to $410 (still a buy) — a modest downward revision that slightly offsets some of the positive analyst action. Benzinga: Jefferies PT Cut

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

